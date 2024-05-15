“I open the door and there’s this 12-year-old kid, a stringless guitar in one hand, a pack of strings in the other”: How Joe Satriani and Steve Vai met, became fast friends, and changed guitar forever

After decades of pushing the envelope for instrumental guitar, the two giants of the instrument are touring together, writing together, and new music is coming. Satch and Vai take their story back to the beginning, and tell us where it’s headed

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai
(Image credit: Future / Jen Rosenstein)

Joe Satriani still remembers the first time he laid eyes on Steve Vai. It was 1972 in Carle Place, Long Island, and at the time, Satriani, then just a teenager, was already known around the neighborhood as a killer guitar player – and maybe an even better guitar teacher. 

Which is when Vai came knocking at his front door.

