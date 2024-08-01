“It never dawned on me that I could make a living playing music. For many years, it was just a hobby, a way I could express myself”: John Mayall changed blues music forever – and introduced the world to some of its greatest guitar players

“The Godfather of British Blues” left us in July at age 90. We look back at his many achievements, triumphs and essential releases

John Mayall performs onstage at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, California in 1969
(Image credit: Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)

John Mayall – British blues patriarch, godfather, progenitor, legend, musical force and every accolade one could ascribe – passed on July 22 at age 90. Starting in the mid-’60s and continuing throughout his long and illustrious career, Mayall has been nothing less than a blues messiah to generations of listeners.

He deserves acknowledgement as a vital figure in the development and ultimate massive popularity of blues and blues/rock music. His prodigious career spanned an incredible seven decades, from the late 1950s till his recent retirement from touring just two years ago in 2022 at age 88.

