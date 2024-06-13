“I knew Beyoncé would really belt it out there, so I wanted to play something more in your face”: Meet the unsung bass hero who laid down one of the noughties’ most irresistible basslines with Beyoncé

Jon Jon Webb laid down his standout grooves with a late-‘90s Fender Marcus Miller Signature Jazz Bass

Producer Jon Jon Traxx attends the ATL Live on the Park Gospel Brunch at Park Tavern on August 24, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia
“Bass.” When Beyoncé uttered that simple word at the start of her hot hit from the summer of 2006, low-enders everywhere cocked their ears. Sure enough, what followed were the pulsating plucks of Jon Jon Webb on Deja Vu

For Webb, “bass” has been in his blood since he was 10, when his godmother bought him a four-string. The 42-year-old St. Louis native originally started on drums at age three, and he continued as a stickman on church and gospel gigs while shedding bass guitar at home to the sounds of Jaco, Victor Wooten, Marcus Miller, and local idol Tom Kennedy. 

