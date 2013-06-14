July 2013 Guitar World: Tony Iommi's Battle with Cancer and Black Sabbath's Comeback, Joe Satriani, Ghost B.C., Joe Don Rooney and More

The all-new July 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now! This month's cover stars are Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath.

The new issue features Black Sabbath's amazing comeback, and Tony Iommi opens up about his fight with cancer and the struggle to make 13, the group's new record with Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler.

Guitar World's July 2013 issue also features Led Zeppelin's official photographer, Neal Preston, who reveals what went on behind the scenes in Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury, his new, innovative digital book featuring more than 100 previously unpublished images of the band.

We've also got everybody's favorite guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, who lets his imagination and fingers run wild on his new album, Unstoppable Momentum. Satch also reveals the inspiration behind some the new album's key tracks.

Plus, Ghost B.C. on their new album, Infestissumam, Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, an Anthrax set list, Dear Guitar Hero with Mick Jones and much more!

Gear reviews include new products by Strymon, Ibanez, Bugera, Traynor, Electro-Harmonix and Musicvox.

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Jason Becker - "Perpetual Burn"

Black Sabbath - "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

AC/DC - "Girls Got Rhythm"

Jason Aldean - "My Kinda Party"

The July 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now for $7.99 at newsstands and the Guitar World Online Store.