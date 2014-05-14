June 2014 Guitar World: Motley Crue's Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, Pantera, Santana, 40 Years of MXR Pedals, Behemoth and More

The all-new June 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new June issue, we interview Motley Crue. After more than 30 years together, the Crue are calling it quits. Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx talk about their past excesses and achievements — and what the future holds for them all.

Then, Guitar World focuses on Pantera. We go behind the scenes into the making of their Number One hit: Far Beyond Driven. We follow this up with a previously unpublished interview with the late Pantera guitarist, Dimebag Darrell. Our interview was conducted at Dimebag's home in Arlington, Texas, on February 11, 1994 — two months before the release of Far Beyond Driven.

Later on, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana returns to his roots and rekindles his love for Latino culture on Corazon, his new star-studded Spanish-language album.

Finally, we celebrate the time-honored, tone-a-licious history of MXR, the effect pedal company that brought you the Phase 90 and a slew of other now-classic stomp boxes.

PLUS: Marty Friedman, Behemoth, Whitechapel, Demon Hunter and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Santana - "Smooth"

Motley Crue - "Same Ol' Situation"

Pantera - "5 Minutes Alone"

Tom Petty - "Free Fallin"

Jack White - "I'm Shakin'"



The June 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!