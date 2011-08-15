Killer Guitar Tracks: Interview with Producer, Engineer, Mixer Shawn Grove

Hey, check out this interview I did the other day with musician, producer, engineer and mixer extraordinaire Shawn Grove.

Besides being a great friend of mine, he’s one of the most talented people I know. He’s worked on every Collective Soul record since Dosage and is currently putting the finishing touches on the debut CD from Magnets And Ghosts featuring Dean Roland of Collective Soul and Ryan Potesta.

Shawn also has worked extensively with bands like Sevendust and Stuck Mojo.

In this interview he gives us some insight into how those guys get such huge guitar tones. Last year he helped co-engineer and mix my debut solo record, which I’m very proud of, called Fight Years.

Sorry for the crappy iPhone video, but that’s all I had to work with!

Joel Kosche is the lead guitarist for the chart-topping band Collective Soul. Prior to joining the group in 2001, he was a fixture in the Atlanta music scene, playing in local bands and working part time as a guitar tech for various artists, including Steve Winwood. When he’s not on tour or in the studio, Joel, a self-professed "gearhead" and “tinkerer,” enjoys building and modifying guitars and tube-based amps. Outside of his duties with Collective Soul, he has appeared on numerous recordings, including the epic Shadowman from Kansas lead singer Steve Walsh. Most recently, Joel released his first solo record, Fight Years, a self-produced effort recorded mainly in his home studio (Flame Under Heel Studios) and released in June 2010.