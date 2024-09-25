“I can’t stop being bewildered by all these people who say, ‘That guy sucks!’ I’ve got news for you – you don’t get to where you’re at if you suck! Okay?” Kirk Hammett on why bad solos are dying, Marshall tones – and dealing with armchair guitar critics

By
( )
published

Toward the end of 2023, TG caught up with Metallica's affable lead guitarist to take stock of one of the greatest years in the Bay Area metal behemoth's history, and to talk guitars, songwriting and gear

Kirk Hammett shreds his ESP Mummy onstage in Vienna, Austria
(Image credit: Mario Skraban/Redferns)

It began in Amsterdam on April 27, 2023. 17 months later, Metallica’s epic M72 world tour will reach its conclusion with a show in Mexico City on September 29.

In this previously unpublished interview, the band’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett looks back on the tour and the 72 Seasons album, and explains how and why he is constantly adapting his approach as a player, songwriter and performer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.