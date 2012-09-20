Learn 14 Lynyrd Skynyrd Favorites, Including "Gimme Three Steps" and "Saturday Night Special"

Inspired by our new interview with longtime Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington? Maybe it's time to revisit — and learn, properly — some of the band's best songs with Lynyrd Skynyrd: All-Time Greatest Hits.

The 192-page book features transcriptions for 14 favorites from the hard-living kings of Southern rock.

Songs include: "Call Me the Breeze," "Free Bird," "Gimme Three Steps," "Saturday Night Special," "Swamp Music," "Sweet Home Alabama," "That Smell," "What's Your Name," "You Got That Right" and more.

The softcover book, which is published by Hal Leonard, is available now for $19.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.