Learn Jimi Hendrix's Signature Licks with Guitar World's Andy Aledort

Jimi Hendrix: Signature Licks, a book/CD pack by Guitar World's Andy Aledort that's available now at the Guitar World Online Store, offers a unique and thorough examination of 12 of Jimi Hendrix's greatest compositions.

Each song segment is presented with all of the guitar parts fully transcribed, plus accompanying audio on CD, as performed by a full band. All solos, as well as complex rhythm parts, are also performed slowly for easier consumption and understanding.

Performance notes, outlining chord voicings, scale use and unusual techniques are included for each song.

Songs include "Foxey Lady," "Hey Joe," "Little Wing," "Purple Haze" and more.

