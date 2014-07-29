'Learn Slide Guitar' DVD Teaches Slide Scales, Improvising, Muting, Vibrato and More

The Learn Slide Guitar DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

It's the ultimate DVD instructional guide to playing slide guitar like a pro. The disc, which was designed for beginning-to-intermediate guitar players, contains more than two hours of lessons that will help you play in open and standard tunings, learn slide scales for soloing in all keys, plus improvising, open-tuning chord forms, muting, vibrato, Delta and electric blues and more.

The Learn Slide Guitar DVD contains:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Performance/DVD Objectives

Wearing the Slide: What Finger?

String Action/String Gauge

Picking: Fingers vs. Pick

Slide Types/Materials

Chapter 2: Open E Tuning

• Open E Tuning: E B E G# B E

• Chord Forms in Open E Tuning

• Slide Scales for Soloing

• Slide Positioning/Intonation

• Right-and Left-Hand Muting Techniques

• Expanding Basic Scale Position

• Using Open Strings

• E Major Pentatonic

• E Major Hexatonic

• Medium-Slow Shuffle, Elmore James Style

• Medium-Slow Shuffle, Johnny Winter Style

• E Shuffle, a la Robert Johnson

• Duane Allman Style

• Ry Cooder Style

• Derek Trucks Style

Chapter 3: Open D Tuning

• Open D Tuning: D A D F# A D

• Johnny Winter Style

Chapter 4: Open A Tuning

• Open A Tuning: E A E A C# E

• Chord Forms in Open A Tuning

• Slide Scales for Soloing

• Using Open Strings

• John Lee Hooker Style

• Johnny Winter Style

• Robert Johnson/Sleepy John Estes Style

• Muddy Waters Style

Chapter 5: Open G Tuning

• Open G Tuning: D G D G B D

• Slide Scales for Soloing

• Muddy Waters/Johnny Winter Style

• Keith Richards Style

• Mick Taylor Style

Chapter 6: Standard Tuning

• Slide Scales for Soloing

• Slow Blues in E, Robert Nighthawk Style

• Earl Hooker/Wah-Wah Slide Style

• a la "Statesboro Blues"

Chapter 7: Vibrato

Chapter 8: Standard Tuning with a Twist

• Stevie Ray Vaughan's G String up One Half Step to G#

For more about this exclusive DVD, visit the Guitar World Online Store.