Learn Slide Guitar Essentials and More from Warren Haynes

• Warren Haynes: Guide to Slide Guitar

BOOK/CD: Learn the slide guitar stylings of Warren Haynes from the man himself! The legendary guitarist of Gov't Mule, Phil Lesh and Friends, the Grateful Dead, and the Allman Brothers Band offers instructions on choosing a slide, perfecting left- and right-hand techniques, playing rhythm, and blues soloing-on electric and acoustic. The Warren Haynes Guide to Slide Guitar will give you the most in-depth and personal lessons ever on how to play slide guitar in the style of Warren Haynes. (Cherry Lane Music, softcover with CD, $19.99)

• Warren Haynes: Electric Blues and Slide Guitar

DVD: Warren Haynes, a member of the Allman Brothers Band, has enjoyed an outstanding solo career as a bluesman. On this great DVD he covers a wide range of blues and slide skills and techniques, including phrasing, vibrato, string bending and soloing as well as mixing major and minor scales, using space, and looking for blue notes within intervals. An intense and rewarding blues lesson guaranteed to improve your playing! Includes a new introduction by Jeff Golub. (Hot Licks, $24.95)

• Fretboard Roadmaps: Slide Guitar The Essential Patterns That All the Pros Know and Use

BOOK/CD: A must for every slide guitarist, this book/CD pack teaches how to: play lead and rhythm anywhere on the fretboard, in any key; play a variety of slide guitar styles using moveable scale patterns, common licks and slide techniques; play in open G tuning, open D tuning, open A tuning, open E tuning, and standard tuning; and more. (Softcover with CD, $14.99)

• Skydog: The Duane Allman Story

BOOK: Now in paperback - revised and expanded, with a new afterword by the author - this is the definitive biography of Duane Allman, one of the most revered guitarists of his generation. Skydog reveals the complete story of the legendary guitarist: his childhood and musical awakening; his struggling first bands; his hard-won mastery of the slide guitar; his emergence as a successful session musician; his creation of the Allman Brothers Band; his tragic death at age 24; and his thriving musical legacy. (By Randy Poe, foreword by Billy Gibbons, Backbeat Books, $18.99)

