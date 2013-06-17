Listen: Blackmore's Night Premiere New Song, "The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over the Sea)"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over the Sea)," a new track by Ritchie Blackmore's band, Blackmore's Night.

The song is from the band's new album, Dancer and the Moon, which will be released June 11 by Frontiers Records.

Good news for Blackmore fans: Dancer and the Moon, the band's eighth studio album, features several instrumentals, including "Galliard" and "Carry On… Jon," which Blackmore wrote as a tribute to the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple.

Dancer and the Moon will be released June 11 in North America and June 14 in Europe in regular CD configuration and deluxe edition in digipak, including a bonus DVD featuring a 40-minute "making of" documentary and acoustic versions of "The Spinner's Tale," "Somewhere Over The Sea/Moon Was Shining," "The Ashgrove" and "Queen For A Day".

For more information about Blackmore's Night and Dancer and the Moon, visit blackmoresnight.com.

Dancer and the Moon Track Listing: