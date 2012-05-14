Listen: Metal Mike Streams New Single, "Hell No!”

Halford guitarist and Guitar World columnist Metal Mike Chlasciak will release his new single — "Hell No! — next Tuesday, May 22.

However, he's streaming the song on his website and is sharing it with GuitarWorld.com readers. You can check it out below.

The track is the first single from Metal Mike’s upcoming album, The Metalworker, which will be released this summer. The song features Mike’s collaboration with vocalist Carlos Zema. The Metalworker also features drummer Kevin Talley (Daath, Chimaira, Hate Eternal, Six Feet Under) and bassist Mike LePond (Symphony X).

The album was produced by Metal Mike and mixed and mastered by Orlando Villasenor at Dead Room Studio in San Antonio, Texas. Artwork was provided by Guilherme Sevens of Sevens Design Studio (Adagio, Painside). You can see a larger version of the album cover below.

“I am excited that The Metalworker is nearing the shore," Mike said. "I am extremely proud of it. I must confess that it is everything I wanted it to be not only as an artist, but also as a fan of heavy metal. I wanted to make the absolute best album that I could make with no compromises, no matter how long it took, and I did that.”

Metal Mike is a member of Judas Priest singer Rob Halford's band, Halford, and has recorded and/or shared stages with Bruce Dickinson, Axl Rose, Geoff Tate, Sebastian Bach, Rudolf Schenker and Testament. He has released several guitar-based albums, books and instructional packs and writes the monthly "Metal For Life" column for Guitar World.

"Hell No!" will be available via iTunes, Amazon MP3, Rhapsody, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Tradebit, My Space Music, Nokia and other digital distributors.