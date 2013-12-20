A Look Back at the Rockers and Music Icons We Lost in 2013

The music world lost a host of big names in 2013.

And while the first names that might spring to mind are Slayer's Jeff Hanneman and Velvet Underground co-founder Lou Reed, let us not forget country music legend George Jones and former Ten Years After shredder Alvin Lee, whose performance segment in the Woodstock film blew everyone's minds, regardless of what they were smoking at the time.

And, of course, there's Ray Manzarek of the Doors, former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dan Toler, former Yes guitarist Peter Banks and J.J. Cale, whose compositions were hits for Eric Clapton and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Below, you'll find a photo gallery of several of the year's musical losses, in most cases with links to our original stories for more information.

Obviously, this photo gallery is not meant to be complete. Along those lines, if there's an artist, session player, producer, etc., you'd like to mention, please add a comment at the bottom of the story.