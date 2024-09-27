“One thing I won’t waver from is a chorus effect on my clean tone. I love the underlying sadness it gives, even if you’re playing something happy”: Los Bitchos guitarist Serra Petale on repurposing ’80s sounds and the tone so good she wanted to eat it

Talkie Talkie is a fun sophomore album featuring stellar tones and hooks from London's most exuberant stompbox enthusiast. She explains why the chorus is sad but human – and always on

Los Bitchos&#039; Serra Petale gets the party started with her neo-retro Italia electric guitar
(Image credit: Tom Mitchell)

Two years after their sparkling debut album, Los Bitchos are back with more luscious guitar textures and feel-good vibes with its followup, Talkie Talkie.

For guitarist Serra Petale, that meant pushing their funk disco pomp to quirky new dimensions – and never turning her chorus pedal off.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.