March 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Lamb of God, Mastodon, The Doors and Readers Poll Results

In the new March 2012 issue of Guitar World, Lamb of God’s Mark Morton and Willie Adler tell how the most important contemporary metal group in the world has blazed a new trail for itself with Resolution, their diverse new album.

Other features in this issue:

• Mastodon: Guitar World spends a hard day’s night with Mastodon’s Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher as they tour in support of their surprisingly upbeat new album, The Hunter.

• Joe Satriani: With a new concert DVD, upcoming tours with G2 and Chickenfoot, and a new album in the works, the guitar virtuoso is busier than ever.

• Gary Clark Jr.: His eclectic multi-genre playing styles and fiery technique have made him the fastest-rising star in Austin’s blues guitar firmament.

• Soundcheck: Jackson X Series King V KVXMG and Rhoads RRXT guitars, Zoom G3 guitar effects and amp simulator, Ampeg GVT52-112 1x12 combo, Acoustic G120 DSP combo amp, Super-Vee Mag-Log tremolo, Orange DIVO Tube Sync and OV4 with Bias Runner software, and more!

