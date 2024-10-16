“We drove to a Guitar Center, ran in just before closing and bought a Fender P-Bass… we re-tracked almost every song on Enema of the State with it”: Mark Hoppus charts his bass origin story, embracing amp modelers and switching from Ernie Ball to Fender

In a rare interview, the blink-182 bassist shares his tone secrets, the bassline he still struggles to play, and how Ned’s Atomic Dustbin changed the way he approaches the bass

Fender Limited Edition Mark Hoppus Jaguar Bass
(Image credit: Fender)

Mark Hoppus doesn’t do a lot of interviews. And he definitely doesn’t do a lot of interviews about bass.

But the blink-182 bassist, co-frontman and sole consistent member has a lot to say in that regard. His tone – produced by reversing the classic P-Bass split-coil configuration – is about as perfect as pop-punk rumble gets, while his basslines are hooky and deceptively deep, incorporating chunky chords and neat passing lines.

