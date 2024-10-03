“He’s enabled fans to achieve the iconic blink-182 tone they've always dreamed of”: Mark Hoppus combines Jaguar, Precision and Jazz Bass parts on his new Fender signature model – including unique reverse-mounted pickups

The blink-182 bassist’s latest signature arrives over two decades after his first Fender model, and follows bandmate Tom DeLonge’s recent Starcaster guitar

Fender has partnered with Mark Hoppus for its second blink-182 signature model of the year, the Limited Edition Mark Hoppus Jaguar Bass.

Following his bandmate’s Tom DeLonge Starcaster, the Jag Bass features the same specs as the basses Hoppus has been playing on blink-182’s sold-out reunion shows.

