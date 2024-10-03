“He’s enabled fans to achieve the iconic blink-182 tone they've always dreamed of”: Mark Hoppus combines Jaguar, Precision and Jazz Bass parts on his new Fender signature model – including unique reverse-mounted pickups

Fender has partnered with Mark Hoppus for its second blink-182 signature model of the year, the Limited Edition Mark Hoppus Jaguar Bass.

Following his bandmate’s Tom DeLonge Starcaster, the Jag Bass features the same specs as the basses Hoppus has been playing on blink-182’s sold-out reunion shows.

While the bass is a Jaguar in name, it combines Hoppus’ favorite features from the Fender bass portfolio, bolting a custom C profile, 34” Jazz Bass maple neck with slab rosewood fingerboard onto an alder Jaguar body.

A pair of Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound split-coil P Bass pickups provide the bassist’s much sought-after secret sauce via a reverse-mounted configuration that yields a brighter tone from the lower strings. As Fender proudly proclaims, the bass “will enable players to produce the blink-182 bass tone they crave”.

The bass comes in a choice of two finishes: 3-Color Sunburst and Sea Foam Green, the latter of which comes with a matching headstock – although both feature the stripped back ‘Fender Jag’ decal.

There are some other neat spec touches, including a treble-bleed circuit on the solitary master volume control, which retains high-end when rolling back the volume, while the HiMass Vintage bridge can be strung up through the body or top-loaded.

Aesthetic touches include the 4-ply white pearloid pickguard and Hoppus’ 'Hi My Name is Mark' logo on the neck plate and included gig bag.

The bass is similar to the designs Hoppus has been selling direct via his own website, although those now-sold-out designs featured different headstocks, block rather than dot inlays, and came in Hot Pink and Daphne Blue finishes.

The price of the new model may be something of a sticking point. At $1,399, the Hoppus signature is over double the seemingly discontinued Player Jaguar Bass, which is also built in Mexico. On that basis, it’s one for hardcore blink-182 fans – which may explain the limited-edition designation.

In an amusingly straightlaced contribution to the PR, Hoppus says of his new signature bass: “It has a Jaguar body; it has a Jazz bass neck – C style, Rosewood fretboard, pearloid pickguard, 1 volume knob because I don’t need a tone knob, my tone comes from the wood, which in this case is alder, the Maple neck, and of course, it comes from my pickups.

“I've used Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickups that are mounted inverted so that the lower strings are closer to the bridge and give them a little more brightness. This bass is really nice, and I hope players enjoy it.”

“Mark knew what he wanted when ideating this bass,” adds Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. “In turn, that is what fans of blink-182 fans want, too. It’s been a true joy to work with Hoppus and help create this signature Jaguar bass.

“Hoppus’ use of this bass on stages worldwide showcases its exceptional sonic capabilities. By incorporating Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickups in a reverse position, he’s enabled fans to achieve the iconic blink-182 tone they've always dreamed of. I can't wait to see how musicians worldwide will bring their creativity to this instrument.”

It’s been 22 years since Fender launched its first signature model for the blink-182 bassist – a signature Jazz Bass, which featured a P-Bass neck and pickup set. In 2006, after the band’s first breakup, a new version reversed the pickups at Hoppus’ request.

Hoppus first began using Jaguar Basses when Matt Skiba – who played Jaguar guitars – replaced DeLonge in the group. Hoppus has continued playing the offset design since DeLonge rejoined in 2022.

The Mark Hoppus Jazz Bass is available now – see Fender.com for more info.