Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive world premiere of Full Throttle, the new album from Australia's Massive.

With their huge riffs and double-tracked vocals, this band certainly doesn't make their high ambitions a secret. The band's songs are lined with energy, wanting nothing more than to burst out of your speakers.

