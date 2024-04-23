“We played a bunch of really awkward shows with both of us staring at our tuners the whole time and then we broke up for 15 years”: Math-rock pioneer Mike Kinsella on his unlikely journey to cult guitar hero status with American Football

By Ellie Rogers
published

As his latest Owen album looms, the guitarist reflects on how he discovered the tunings that made him so influential, doing it all without pedals and why he can only play Teles

Mike Kinsella
(Image credit: Burak Cingi / Getty)

Attaining cult status isn’t something an artist can plan for. It’s certainly not something American Football’s Mike Kinsella had on his card when he and his bandmates – Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos – went their separate ways right after recording their self-titled debut back in 1999.

Kinsella began writing and releasing music under the name of Owen, while pockets of adoration for the American Football album proliferated across the US and beyond. For those in the know, they became a sonic reference point of almost Biblical importance as twinkly guitar tones, alternate tunings and uncommon time signatures boomed in the midwest emo, post-rock and math-rock scenes of the mid-2000s.

