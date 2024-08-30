“How did my life end up here, chatting to Alanis and seeing Joan Jett watching my whole set? That’s crazy!” Morgan Wade on famous fans, oversized Gibson acoustics and why country is just “four chords and the truth”

By
( )
published

Wade is a singer-songwriter who likes to keep things simple in the classic country tradition. As she puts it: “I just want to play those chords and write those songs…”

Morgan Wade onstage with a Gibson acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Shannon Guest)

Once described in the country press as ‘a hardened Sheryl Crow’, young American singer-songwriter Morgan Wade certainly has a knack for finding the right chords to get to the truth.

The Gibson endorsee’s approach is one that’s deeply rooted in the music that soundtracked her childhood, but she’s also been able to add in her own contemporary twists, stretching out further into realms of pop, folk, rock and beyond.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).