NAMM 2012 Video: Rico Loop's Awesome Demo of the Boss RC-300 Loop Station

Guitar World visited Rico Loop at the Boss booth at NAMM so we could witness his one-of-a-kind demo of the new Boss RC-300 Loop Station, AKA "The Triple-Stereo Mega Looper."

This new looper features three synchronized stereo tracks with dedicated volume knobs and transport-control footswitches for each track. It’s also equipped with pro effects, a master Expression pedal and a deluxe, ultra-wide control panel for the ultimate in live-performance manipulation.

But forget all that stuff and check out Rico's awesome demo video. It was -- hands down -- the most, um, interesting product demo at the 2012 Winter NAMM show.

The fun begins as soon as Rico says, "For example ..."

For more about the RC-300 Loop Station, head to the individual product page at Boss' website. And don't forget to catch up on all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.