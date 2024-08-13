“Grunge was a much-needed break from the corporate ’80s sound. It literally put electric guitar rock back on the map”: Nancy Wilson explains why Seattle has produced so many guitar heroes

The Heart legend looks back at the prolific musical legacy of her hometown in this exclusive excerpt from new book The Sound of Seattle

Mike McCready, Chris Cornell, Nancy and Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell play guitar onstage at 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Mike McCready, Chris Cornell, Nancy Wilson and Jerry Cantrell play guitar onstage at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images)

Think of the quintessential Seattle band and you might, understandably, reach for the grunge icon of your choice, but from Hendrix to Heart, the city is steeped in guitar playing history.

Now KEXP DJ and frontwoman of the Black Tones, Eva Walker, alongside her music journalist husband, Jake Uitti, have penned a love letter to the music history of the Seattle-area, The Sound of Seattle.

