New Book: 'Music Theory for Guitarists — Everything You Ever Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask'

Music Theory for Guitarists: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask is now available at the Guitar World Online Store for $19.99.

The book, which was written by by Tom Kolb and published by Hal Leonard, comes with a CD with 94 tracks of music examples, scales, modes, chords, ear training and more.

Guitarists of all levels will find a wealth of practical music knowledge in this special book and CD package. Koln, a veteran guitarist, dispels the mysteries of music theory using plain and simple terms and diagrams.

Check it out now at the Guitar World Online Store!