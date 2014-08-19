New Book/CD: Learn Slide Guitar from Warren Haynes

Learn the slide guitar stylings of Warren Haynes from the man himself!

In Warren Haynes — Guide to Slide Guitar, the legendary guitarist of Gov't Mule, Phil Lesh and Friends, the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band offers instructions on choosing a slide, perfecting left- and right-hand techniques, playing rhythm and blues soloing-on electric and acoustic.

Warren Haynes — Guide to Slide Guitar will give you the most in-depth and personal lessons ever on how to play slide guitar in the style of Warren Haynes.

Also includes a split-channel CD of the exercises, played by Haynes with a full band.

Listen to the master or solo along to the backing tracks!

