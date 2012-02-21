New DVD: Learn to Play Outside the Box with "In Deep: Guitar Weirdness"

In the new How to Play Guitar Weirdness DVD, Guitar World GW editor and instructor Andy Aledort shows how to play “outside the box” using chromaticism, pentatonic superimpositions, symmetrical diminished scales and more.

These techniques have been (and are) used by several players, including Jimi Hendrix, Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde, Dimebag Darrell, John Scofield, John McLaughlin, Jeff Beck and Eddie Van Halen.

The DVD, which is part of Guitar World’s ongoing "In Deep with Andy Aledort" series, is available only at the Guitar World online store for $9.99.

How to Play Guitar Weirdness contains lessons on:

•Moving minor pentatonic lines up and/or down the neck chromatically, à la Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde and Dimebag Darrell

•Using symmetrical-diminished scales to create unusual melodic shapes

•Exploring chromatic movement via the harmonic minor scale

And much, much more!

