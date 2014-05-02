New DVD: Step-by-Step Breakdown of Randy Rhoads' Guitar Styles and Techniques

Check out the new 2DVD set, Ozzy Osbourne: The Randy Rhoads Years, and learn the guitar styles and techniques Randy Rhoads made famous with Ozzy Osbourne. Each part is played up to speed, then broken down note-by-note in this set, which provides an in-depth analysis of eight songs.
Disc 1
- "Mr. Crowley"
- "Crazy Train"
- "Revelation (Mother Earth)"
- "I Don't Know"
Disc 2
• "Diary of a Madman"
• "You Can't Kill Rock and Roll"
• "Flying High Again"
• "Little Dolls"
'Ozzy Osbourne: The Randy Rhoads Years' is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $29.99.