“Most musicians can relate to being at the grocery store, humming riffs into their phone and looking like a weirdo in aisle six”: With Thick Riff Thursdays, producer Nick Broomhall is teaching guitarists how to nail the sound in their heads

From drill samples to car-captured voice memos, the producer and guitarist behind Thick Riff Thursdays seems to have a supernatural ability to turn ‘head-first’ musical ideas into killer recordings

Nick Broomhall sits on his production desk holding his blue Kiesel guitar
Translating an idea from one’s mind onto the guitar can be a challenging process. It’s one Nick Broomhall knows all too well. His Thick Riff Thursday videos – where he aims to churn out a cool guitar idea within an hour – see him navigating the challenge in real-time, baring all to his sizeable audience.

“It never really turns out exactly how I imagined it in my head,” Broomhall admits. “But usually, when I’m humming those ideas, I have a vision for it on the fretboard. I think the relationship between my imagination and the instrument is the most important part.”

