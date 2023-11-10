“Rich Robinson was doing a Facebook Q&A and I commented with a video of me playing one of his songs… long story short, it led to me playing with the Black Crowes”: How Argentina native Nico Bereciartua became the US rock institution's new guitar wingman

As it has since the departure of original guitarist Jeff Cease, the Black Crowes' guitar carousel has continued to spin, with the latest and greatest to hold the spot down being Nico Bereciartua.

Bereciartua took up the mantle in early 2023 after the departure of Isaiah Mitchell – who left to focus on his band, Earthless – in late 2022. On the surface, a player like Bereciartua – who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina – may seem like an off-the-beaten-path pairing with the Crowes, in all their Atlanta-born, modern Southern rock glory.

In fact, the now-43-year-old six-stringer is a dyed-in-the-wool blues breaker at heart, having picked up the guitar at 12 after listening to Robert Johnson, before moving to learn all he could about slide guitar. By his early 20s, Bereciartua was a member of Argentinian band Riff.

Bereciartua then furthered his career – and showcased his musical versatility – with his 2015 solo instrumental record, Nico, an album that netted him a Carlos Gardel Award for outstanding achievements in Argentinian music.

All this is to say that when it comes to the Crowes, Bereciartua doesn't just talk the talk; he walks the walk.

“I first became connected to the Crowes via Rich [Robinson],” he says. “It's a cool story: Rich was doing a Q&A on Facebook, and I commented with a video of me playing one of his songs. A couple of months later, Rich wrote to me on Twitter, and – long story short – I ended up playing with him for two years. That led to me playing with the Black Crowes, the greatest honor of my life.”

As for what makes him the perfect fit to stride in the footsteps of the players who preceded him, he says, “I think that's better left said by them [Rich and Chris Robinson]. But I know they're happy with me – they know I love their music and will always play the songs with passion and respect. I enjoy every second of each show – I'll be focused, and give it my all.”

Of course, we know that Bereciartua grew up listening to greats such as Robert Johnson, but what about '90s-era players like Marc Ford, the guitarist most associated with the Crowes' golden era?

The Crowes' guitarists were doing everything I liked about guitar, like playing tastefully and building something special between two guitarists

“Oh, I was a huge fan,” he admits. “I traveled many times to see them. The Crowes greatly influenced me and all the bands I formed. The Crowes' guitarists were doing everything I liked about guitar, like playing tastefully and building something special between two guitarists. And, of course, that tone!”

He continues, “But I've been listening to that same music since I was a teenager, and as far as the Crowes go, my favorite album back then was The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion. But as time passed, it changed to Three Snakes and One Charm, which remains my favorite. That said, I'm also influenced by and obsessively listened to bands like the Rolling Stones, the Faces, and AC/DC.”

Given his influences, it's not surprising to hear that Bereciartua finds playing with the Crowes to be an honor. That, however, doesn't change the fact that he's hit the ground running amid the Crowes' resurgence for the ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of their hugely successful debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Rave concert reviews, the possibility of new music, and the Crowes' cult fanbase showering him with support was no doubt a lot to take in. But none of that could have prepared Bereciartua for the news that the Crowes would be accompanying Aerosmith on their Peace Out farewell tour.

But it seems that Bereciartua, ever calm, cool, and collected, is taking it in stride: “It's been a dream,” he enthuses. “Like everything else that's happened since I joined the Crowes, I'm excited about playing arenas. I'm enjoying every second of the tour, from the shows to the tour van to having dinner with the rest of the band.”

I locked in with Rich from the first moments I played with him. It was just us, with two acoustic guitars in a room

Seeing as he's playing alongside Rich Robinson – who has a wealth of guitar-related knowledge and tone secrets – the Peace Out tour will likely be a learning experience, too. But Robinson isn't the only veteran six-stringer along for the ride – Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and Joe Perry harbor a century's worth of secrets themselves.

“I met Brad, and he's a really nice guy,” Bereciartua says, “But I haven't had the chance to meet Joe yet. It's great to see them on stage, enjoying and loving what they're doing. That means more to me than any words of wisdom because that's the goal.”

As for Robinson, “I locked in with Rich from the first moments I played with him,” he reveals. “It was just us, with two acoustic guitars in a room. And since then, we've been close friends, probably because we have similar musical tastes and guitar influences. I admire what Rich does; he's such an amazing player and gifted songwriter.”

Anyone who has seen the Black Crowes over the years knows that when you settle in for a show, you'll be treated to a guitarist's delight, with vintage amps backing Robinson and gorgeous curios in hand, as well as to his left and right.

As for Bereciartua, he's following suit: “I love Gibson guitars,” he says, “And SGs are my favorite. Now, I'm using a Firebird that I love. Those two are great for slide, especially because you have full access to the neck.”

As for pedals and amps, like Robinson, Bereciartua isn't messing around.

“I'm using an Iron Care pedalboard, with effects like a drive from BMF called the Purple Nurple,” he reveals. “And I have a Red Llama booster from Way Huge, too. That aside, I've got an RJM PBC 6x with a couple of presets, my Ampeg V4 from '71, a blond Fender Bandmaster from '62, and a cool Fender Super Reverb.”

I'm always trying to learn more, especially now that I have this opportunity of playing beside people who know more than me

Though history dictates that things are always subject to change in the land of the Crowes, it seems that Bereciartua is precisely what the doctor ordered. And seeing as the Crowes are his “main priority going forward” – despite the fact that the guitarist is currently recording his third solo record – it looks like the lineup will remain static for a change.

Still, Bereciartua is the new guy, which means, for now at least, he'll lean into what's established. “Of course, I'm beholden to what's been done,” he insists. “I try to pay respect to all of that. But I think I fit in stylistically and give what's needed.

“But I'm not asked to play exactly what's on the records; I have room to move around, but always within the established style of the Crowes. And that's good because that's what I like to play!”

As for what lies ahead, and where he sees himself within that context, he says, “I'm always trying to learn more, especially now that I have this opportunity of playing beside people who know more than me. But I think I got here because of my good attitude, not liking to compete, and not being interested in being the best or fastest.

“Every player needs to serve the song, because a song is way more important than who is playing it. And hopefully, I'll be with the Crowes for a long time, making records and still always learning from them.”