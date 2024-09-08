“I wrote that bassline when I was 16. I saw this dude slapping the hell out of a bass at a music store – the tumblers clicked in my head. I took a bus home, picked up my bass, and I was doing it!” Fishbone’s Norwood Fisher names his 10 best basslines

In a perfect world, bassist Norwood Fisher and Fishbone would be superstars, a shining example of what can happen when smart lyrics, pop songwriting, stellar musicianship, a once-in-a-lifetime frontman, and a ridiculously badass rhythm section come together in a spicy, pan-genre gumbo.

Fishbone's bass-tastic 1991 masterwork, The Reality of My Surroundings, should've been the breakthrough that propelled them into the mainstream. Fisher's hyperactive thumb and inventive basslines should've made him a multi-platinum success like his peers Flea and Les Claypool. In fact, it's become all too common to think of Fishbone as the band that should’ve, but didn't.

Fisher's smiles – and his struggles – are a central element of Everyday Sunshine, the 2010 Fishbone documentary released just as the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut, In Your Face.

The film shows how Fishbone's high-energy blend of ska, funk, punk, rock, gospel, and soul brought them right to the brink of mainstream success, and how a nasty cocktail of music business shenanigans, nervous breakdowns, and interpersonal tensions dashed that dream, dooming them to a future of half-empty clubs and barely paying gigs.

The truth, however, is that although depressing finales make for good film, Norwood Fisher is anything but struggling. The 2023 self-titled Fishbone EP, proved he has lost none of his bass chops, enthusiasm, or humor, and his tone – right upfront, as always – is fatter than ever.

“You know, there's a guy whose name was Frank Zappa,” Fisher told Bass Player. “He never reached the highest heights of pop stardom, but he's one of the most influential guys that ever was. I'm on the road, and sometimes it's a headache, but I'm still here, and I'm still in the game. I enjoy every day.”

Fishbone - Chim Chim's Badass Revenge (Live on KEXP) - YouTube Watch On

Outside of Fishbone, Fisher has stayed busy with his band Trulio Disgracias, leading and participating in jam sessions around L.A. He has also lent his bass guitar talents to albums by Les Claypool, Jerry Cantrell, Everlast, and Matisyahu, and toured with African-American comedy legend Blowfly.

For the January 2012 issue of Bass Player, Fisher sat down to discuss his top 10 Fishbone basslines.

1. Party At Ground Zero (Fishbone, 1985)

“I just wrote the intro, but me and Fish got writer's credits because Kendall wanted us to play one thing and we were like, ‘We are not playing that!’ We toiled until we came up with something we liked, and what we liked is what you hear. That's still one of my proudest moments.”

2. Properties of Propaganda (Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe, 1993)

Properties Of Propaganda (Fuk This Shit On Up) - YouTube Watch On

“That was an eruption of funk. If you’re not really listening though, all you hear is the song. That’s my main goal. I know people are listening to me like I listened to Larry Graham, so I try to keep that tradition – give ‘em something to hang on to, but keep it about the song.”

3. ﻿﻿Bonin' in the Boneyard (Truth and Soul, 1988)

“I wrote that bassline when I was about 16. I was trying to figure out how to slap, and then I saw this Asian dude slapping the hell out of a bass at a music store. I was at the right angle and I saw exactly what he was doing, and the tumblers clicked in my head. I took a bus home, picked up my bass, and I was doing it!”

4. So Many Millions (The Reality of My Surroundings, 1991)

So Many Millions - YouTube Watch On

“I really wanted a Fela-ish, Afrobeat-type groove, but Fish put that James Brown thang on it, and I wasn't gonna fight it. And the outro was just a feeling – I didn't know what I was doing. It was just a gut reaction, and Fish's reaction to that.”

5. Everyday Sunshine (The Reality of My Surroundings, 1991)

Fishbone - Everyday Sunshine - YouTube Watch On

“We've played this a lot because our documentary is called Everyday Sunshine. I came up with that bassline with a lot of guidance from Chris. It's so enjoyable for me to play, and it's me wearing my love for Larry Graham and Sly & the Family Stone on my sleeve.”

6. Sunless Saturday (The Reality of My Surroundings, 1991)

Fishbone - Sunless Saturday - YouTube Watch On

“I like the relationship of the bass, the drums, and the guitar on Sunless Saturday – it's like polyrhythmic hard rock. When I think about what we did there, I'm really proud of that moment.”

7. Fight the Youth (The Reality of My Surroundings, 1991)

Fishbone - Fight the Youth - YouTube Watch On

“I wasn't a fan of the lyrics or of hair rock, and Kendall's guitar parts were kinda hair rock. Me and my brother were like, ‘OK, we're gonna put some stank on this thang.’ And when we broke it down to the middle section where we locked up some James Brown-type shit? Dude!”

8. When Problems Arise (In Your Face, 1986)

Fishbone - When Problems Arise - YouTube Watch On

“That was another case of me and my brother working it out. Kendall wrote that song, but we put our heads together and came up with what you hear. At the end of the day, Kendall gave us writers' credits.”

9. ﻿Lemon Meringue (Give a Monkey a Brain and He'll Swear He's the Center of the Universe, 1993)

“When I’m going into the writing zone, there are certain songwriters I keep going back to: Elvis Costello, Al Green, David Bowie, and of course, the Beatles. That song was the first time my soul came out.”

10. Weed, Beer, and Cigarettes (Crazy Glue, 2011)

Weed, Beer, Cigarettes - YouTube Watch On

“When I came up with that bassline, it was just a burst of energy. I wasn't thinking – I just did something, and when I did it, I kinda laughed at myself. Those are the ones that become my favorites. If it's stupid and I'm like, ‘Boy, am I silly,’ while I'm doing it, then I kinda want to do that again!”