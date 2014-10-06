November 2014 Guitar World: Jeff Beck and Billy Gibbons Team Up, Eddie Van Halen and MXR Pedals, Crown the Empire, Weezer and More

The all-new November 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new issue, we feature Jeff Beck and Billy Gibbons. As they prepare to hit the road together for a summer tour, the two guitar legends wax philosophical on the rock and roll relationship between guitars, cars and everything in between. Like their music, Billy and Jeff’s insights are entertaining, surprising and, yes, surreal.

Then, Guitar World focuses on Crown the Empire. They've managed to set themselves apart by infusing their aggressive sound with orchestral elements, spoken-word pieces, sonic collages, samples, glitch electronics and souring arena-rock choruses, among other things. After a stellar debut with The Fallout, they return as metalcore superstars with their epic follow-up, The Resistance: Rise of the Runaways.

Next, unfazed by perennial reports of rock’s death, Weezer carry on with Everything Will Be Alright in the End, their ninth, and latest, studio album

Later, we talk about

Brian Bell.

As Rivers Cuomo’s sonically savvy guitar partner, he gets plenty of chances to shine.

Finally, as MXR celebrates its 40th anniversary,

Eddie Van Halen

tells us how he created his signature sound with help from two of the company’s most popular pedals: the Phase 90 and Flanger. Also, how Eddie’s MXR stomp boxes came into existence.

PLUS: Progressive picks, Tune-ups for

Black Veil Brides, Avenged Sevenfold, Yellowcard, Nita Strauss,

Epiphone Pro-1 acoustic and Les Paul Classic-T with Min-ETune electric guitars, Dunlop Uni-Vibe pedal, Man of Steel, Maestro AG's Gibson 18-string harp guitar and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

• Van Halen - “Ain’t Talkin’‘Bout Love”

• Jeff Beck - “You Know What I Mean”

• Darkest Hour - “The Misery We Make”

• ZZ Top - “Legs”

• Weezer - “Buddy Holly”

