Opeth Premiere New Song, "The Devil's Orchard," Online

Opeth premiered a new song, titled "The Devil's Orchard," earlier today. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album, Heritage, and can be heard at this location.

The band will release Heritage, their 10th studio album, on Sept. 20 via Roadrunner Records.

Opeth frontman and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says of Heritage: "It will be our 10th album/observation. I dig it; we all do. In fact, it feels like I've been building up to write for and participate on an album like this since I was 19."

When asked what fans can expect from the new album, Akerfeldt said: "It's quite intense at times in some 'old' murky way, and quite beautiful and stark at times, if I may say so myself. It's obvious I'm going to say nice things about it since I wrote basically the whole piece, but I guess it will raise a few eyebrows and it certainly is an acquired taste."