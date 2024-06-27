“Every guitar is like an investment on the channel. People like seeing the guitar for the artist”: YouTube lesson guru Mr. Tabs doesn’t just play the part – he buys the right guitar for the part… and the right outfit, too

By
published

One of YouTube's most entertaining – and snappily dressed – teachers breaks cover, shows GW his face, and tells us what it's like to teach 700,000 subscribers

Mr. Tabs
(Image credit: Provided/PR)

You might not know Patrick Dwyer’s face, but if you’re a guitar aficionado who spends time on YouTube, odds are you’re pretty well acquainted with his hands, not to mention his snazzy wardrobe.

For the past few years, Dwyer has been cranking out videos with a remarkably simple concept: he takes a popular guitar-based song and plays it all the way through as a tab rolls by on the bottom of the screen. It’s not a unique concept – guitar covers are their own sub-genre of the medium. 

Adam Kovac
Adam Kovac

Adam is a freelance writer whose work has appeared, aside from Guitar World, in Rolling Stone, Playboy, Esquire and VICE. He spent many years in bands you've never heard of before deciding to leave behind the financial uncertainty of rock'n roll for the lucrative life of journalism. He still finds time to recreate his dreams of stardom in his pop-punk tribute band, Finding Emo.