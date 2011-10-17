Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Through the Years — 1992

Typically, presidential election years are remembered for hot-button political controversies, heated ideological debates and general public discontent ("These are the two guys I gotta choose from?"). But in 1992 the music world was holding its own partisan race.

The old guard had dominated the last 10 years from its stronghold in Los Angeles with unwavering popularity. There was, however, an underground uprising from the Pacific-Northwest, armed with disenchantment and vigor, ready to usurp L.A.'s grasp over the American airwaves.

The race was on.

Guns N' Roses displayed an impressive feat with "November Rain," the longest song ever to break the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 -- and one of the most expensive music videos ever made. Yet while the Use Your Illusion albums showed a masterful rock band at their creative peak, there was no denying the new kid in town.

Nirvana's Nevermind reached No. 1 on Billboard early in the year, officially ushering in the era of grunge.

And what was Guitar World up to? Check out the covers below to find out.