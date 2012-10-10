Photo Gallery: Joe Walsh (and Jimmy Page) at NYC's Iridium Jazz Club

Joe Walsh performed with the Les Paul Trio last night, October 8, at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City.

Les Paul Mondays are a big event at the club, which is on Broadway at 51st Street, and it's not uncommon for some big names to drop by unexpectedly. Such was the case last night when Jimmy Page stopped in to check out the show.

These photos, which are courtesy of Ron Sturm at the Iridium, were shot by Nelson Onofre, Frank White and James Belmont. Each photo is individually credited in the photo gallery below.

The Les Paul Trio includes Lou Pallo (guitar), Gary Mazzaroppi (bass, sitting in for Nicki Parrott) and John Colianni (piano). Drummer Anton Fig also sat in last night.

Keep up with the Iridium's events at the venue's Facebook page and official website.

Joe Walsh appeared on the cover of the May 2012 issue of GW. To read the full interview and see the exclusive photos, check out the issue at the Guitar World Online Store.