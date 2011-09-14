Photo Gallery: Outtakes from the Guitar World Big Four Cover Shoot

In case you've been living under a rock, the November issue of Guitar World features the members of the Big Four, by way of an epic cover shoot that took place in Milan, Italy. Now, you can check out an exclusive gallery of outtakes from one of the most historic Guitar World covers of all time below, featuring members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

Photos by Ross Halfin