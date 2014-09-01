'Pink Floyd: The Black Strat' Tells History of David Gilmour's Iconic Guitar

Catch a rare inside glimpse of one of the world's most revered guitarists, David Gilmour, and his iconic Black Stratocaster.

Pink Floyd: The Black Strat was written by Phil Taylor, Gilmour's personal guitar technician and the band's chief backline tech since 1974. He was the only man to know Pink Floyd's equipment better than the band.

This expanded edition of the book contains new information and many unpublished photographs that further chart the Black Strat's illustrious history. Amending and elaborating on the previous edition, it also continues the story where the last one left off with all the latest live appearances, information and photographs, including Gilmour testing the Fender Black Strat replica models; performances with David Bowie, Jeff Beck and others; and much more.

Check out this book at the Guitar World Online Store.