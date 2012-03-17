Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1972?

Earlier this week, we posted a story about 50 great -- in some cases, classic -- albums from 1972, albums that are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

After noticing that the list included contributions from some serious guitar players, including Ritchie Blackmore, Tony Iommi, Rory Gallagher, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Howe and Buddy Guy, we thought we'd ask you to choose the best GUITAR album of the bunch.

This would mean, of course, the album that has the most to teach you as a player, the one that broke the most ground in its day, the one that's arguably the most "important," if you will.

Note that, although some of the albums on our 1972 list aren't very guitar-centric (Elton John's Honky Château, for instance), we thought we'd include all 50 choices in the poll, just so the list is complete.

So please take the poll below and let your voice be heard!

Here's that 1972 story again.