Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1982?

When you think of albums from 1982, it's difficult not to think of that certain "biggest-selling album of all time."

But, of course, that was a pop record, and although it contains one of guest guitarist Eddie Van Halen's most celebrated solos, Michael Jackson's Thriller isn't exactly what guitar fans gush over when they look back to 29 years ago.

That isn't to say 1982 was a bad year for guitar-driven classic albums. Judas Priest, Scorpions, Iron Maiden and Rush all released significant works that have since entered the annals of rock magnificence. Even top players like Mark Knopfler, Ritchie Blackmore, Michael Schenker and Al DiMeola were making great but perhaps less-well-known albums in '82.

Regardless of popularity -- where Mr. Jackson clearly takes the prize -- everyone has their favorite album. Now it's time to check out the list below and pick your favorite guitar album of 1982.