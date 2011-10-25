Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1993?

Alternative rock had arrived and wrested the reigns of domination from hard rock. By 1993 it seemed the once-almighty glam metal collective had burnt out or simply thrown in the towel. As evident by the list below, the stand-out albums of 1993 all carry the sound and aesthetic of the "New Flannel Army."

This is not necessarily a bad thing. For many, 1993 was a year of landmark albums from some the era's most lauded bands, including Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins and Pearl Jam. There was plenty of guitar, but its role was a little different with these new bands. It had become utilitarian, a means to a song's end.

But chances are if you're on a guitar website, you love guitar and want that thing front and center all the time. So let us know what you think. Vote now for your favorite guitar album of 1993.