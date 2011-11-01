Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1994?

Metal struck back in 1994 with now-classic albums from Megadeth, Pantera and Slayer.

But grunge had its own album arsenal to draw fire from. Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam -- all of whom were featured on Guitar World covers in '94 -- saw huge success with Superunknown, Purple and Vitalogy, respectively.

There were also some new artists making waves in 1994. Weezer's eponymous debut album made them video darlings on MTV, thanks in no small part to the Happy Days-themed video for "Buddy Holly." And the Offspring finally broke out of relative obscurity with their smash album ... Smash.

But perhaps no album from 1994 will carry with it the nostalgia, impact or foreshadow of global success as Dookie. Green Day's breakthrough album has gone platinum 10 times, is considered a milestone moment in the early-Nineties resurgence of pop-punk and poised the band for super-stardom. Although many in the punk community recognize Dookie as the band's "sell-out" album, they'd have had to listen to it to come to such a conclusion. And in 1994 everyone was listening to Dookie.

