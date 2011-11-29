Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 1998?

If you are reading this, there's at least a decent chance you found your way here -- or at least began today's internet venture -- via Google.

It's increasingly difficult to even be near a computer without coming into contact with the ubiquitous search engine. And thanks to Larry Page and Sergey Brin -- two Ph.D. candidates from Stanford University -- all your guitar and music needs are now only a click away.

In 1998, Page and Brin founded Google Inc. And although 1998 saw a Winter Olympics, a FIFA World Cup, space exploration, natural disasters, war and all such maladies and joys in any common year, it's difficult to argue the dominant impact of the birth of Google. It's still with us, and it's only getting bigger.

There were, of course, some great guitar albums released in 1998. The year is musically memorable for the release of the original Kiss lineup's first album in more than 18 years, as well as the studio reunion of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. Other seminal releases include Van Halen III and Korn's Follow the Leader. Check out these albums and more in this week's Best Guitar Album poll, below.

And if you need any more info on these records, you can always look them up on Google.