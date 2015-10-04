Readers' Poll: The Best American Rock Band Ever — Bon Jovi Vs. Van Halen

When Labor Day came and went early last month, it reminded us of the American labor movement and the contributions American workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the good ol' U.S. of A.

However, since we're Guitar World people, we couldn't help but apply those sentiments to music and the American people who made and make it—bands!

This, in turn, led to thoughts and theories about the greatest American band of all time, which led us to our latest readers' poll—the Best American Rock Band Ever! Yes, the gangs from Guitar World and Sweetwater want to get GW readers—you people!—involved as we attempt to crown the Best American Rock Band Ever!

Although we had thousands of bands to choose from, we decided to narrow things down to 32, which is perfect for a month's worth of intense—and fun (it's supposed to be fun, people!) matchups. All the bands were carefully selected by Guitar World's editorial staff.

Note that this poll includes current bands and bands that disappeared into the woodwork years ago. Also, if you're wondering why the Jimi Hendrix Experience aren't on this list, they weren't an American band. Hendrix was American, but he's not a band. Band of Gypsys were American, but they simply didn't make the cut based on the music released under the "Band of Gypsys" moniker. It's one of many tough sacrifices we had to make along the way. Speaking of which, be sure to read "How the Bracket Was Compiled" at the bottom of this story.

Anyway, here are our 32 American bands, which are presented in alphabetical order. You also can check out the entire 32-band bracket below.

Aerosmith, Alice In Chains, the Allman Brothers Band, the Beach Boys, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Doors, Eagles, Foo Fighters, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Heart, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age, Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, R.E.M., Soundgarden, Steely Dan, Steve Miller Band, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Styx, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Van Halen, the White Stripes and ZZ Top.

Today's Matchup

Van Halen

Powered by the dynamic, extraordinary guitar chops of Eddie Van Halen and the thundering beats generated by his brother Alex, Van Halen changed rock from the instant they stepped into the limelight in 1978. Unapologetic, loud and flashy, they inspired a whole generation of musicians to go bigger. Whether fronted by David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar or Gary Cherone, Van Halen have always been a vehicle for brash, unforgettable tunes and Eddie’s always-astounding guitar work.

Bon Jovi

One of the few hair metal giants whose commercial success outlasted that of the genre, Bon Jovi have proven to be surprisingly nimble over the past 35 years. From their stadium-sized blockbuster, 1986’s Slippery When Wet, the band moved to adult contemporary in the Nineties, then to country in the late 2000s. Though the band’s resident shredder, Richie Sambora, recently left Bon Jovi, they have continued strongly, selling out stadiums and fulfilling Jon Bon Jovi’s promise: “I’ve seen a million faces/and I’ve rocked them all.”

The polls are closed. Bon Jovi have advanced to the next round. Interesting ...

Behold the Latest Bracket!

How the Bracket Was Compiled

Here's how the bracket was—very unscientifically—compiled.

We drew the artists' names out of a hat (It was, in fact, a smelly Quebec Nordiques baseball cap) to help us create our bracket, which is available for your viewing pleasure below. Obviously, none of these of bands are ranked or come from a previously compiled list, so we chose purely random matchups to have as little impact as possible on the final outcome. We're actually pretty pleased with the way the bracket turned out.

Remember that, as with any poll, genre might occasionally clash against genre, so you'll just need to decide which artist has (or has had) the most to offer within his/their genre, perhaps which one has or had more natural talent or technical skill, which one had the biggest influence on other live acts, etc.

As always, you can vote only once per matchup (once per device, that is), and we'll be posting match-ups pretty much every day of the month, sometimes more than once per day, just to give you an early warning.