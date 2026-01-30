“Anyone who thinks he's sloppy is out of their minds”: Rolling Stones producer Don Was on why Keith Richards shouldn't be underestimated as both a rhythm and lead guitarist

In the early ’90s, legendary bassist and record producer Don Was started what would become a very fruitful partnership with the Rolling Stones – a relationship that, as Was relates in a recent Bass Player interview, nearly didn't transpire…

“Mick and Keith came over and sat on either side of me, and both started talking at the same time,” Was recalls of that crucial first meeting. “Neither one of them yielded to the other guy. My head was whipping back and forth like I was watching a ping-pong match.”

Eventually, what Was refers to as “the same pattern of shuttle diplomacy” continued for over two decades – spawning just a fair share of hit records along the way.

Naturally, working with the Stones afforded Was the opportunity to see Keith Richards in action and observe the minutiae of his playing style up close.

“Keith is sharp as a tack and very well-read,” he says matter-of-factly.

“If you listen to how crisp his attack is and how he releases the notes rather than letting them blur everything up, you understand that he's got impeccable technique and a deep groove.

“As he gets older, he gets better; more succinct and effective in his choices. So yeah, he's still totally got it. And the key to getting the most out of him is to stay the fuck out of his way and let Keith be Keith!”

Don Was on Working With His Heroes, Blue Note, and "Groove in the Face of Adversity" | Broken Record

Was continues to make his case for Keef in an interview with the Broken Record Podcast.

“Anyone who thinks he's sloppy is out of their fucking minds. Man, his technique – it's so crisp. The attack, where he lays into the rhythm and where he releases the notes, that's the other thing. It's a lost art, releasing the notes.

“To really get a groove going, you have to let go of the note and let some air come in there so you can feel the syncopation of the rhythm, and it requires tremendous practice and technique.

“He's got that. He's a badass guitar player. He completely redefined the connection between rhythm guitar and lead guitar in rock and roll,” he concludes.

Elsewhere in the Bass Player chat, Was talked about playing bass on Bob Dylan’s Under the Red Sky, and producing Iggy Pop, Ringo Starr, and Bonnie Raitt.