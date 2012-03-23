Readers Poll Results: The Top 25 Guitar Albums of 1972

Last week, we posted a story about 50 great -- in some cases, classic -- albums from 1972, albums that are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

After noticing that the list included contributions from several legendary guitar players, including Ritchie Blackmore, Tony Iommi, Rory Gallagher, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Taylor, Steve Howe, Joe Walsh and Buddy Guy, we thought we'd ask you take our weekly poll and help us choose the best guitar album of the bunch.

By "best guitar album," of course, we mean the album that has the most to teach you as a player, the one that broke the most ground in its day, the one that's arguably the most "important."

Below are the results of that readers poll -- well, the top 25 vote-getters, anyway (since we really didn't see the point of including albums by Elton John and Van Morrison).

We don't want to give away anything before you've had a chance to check out the winners gallery below, but let's just say blokes from England and Ireland dominated this poll. Better luck to the rest of the world in '73!

Thanks, as always, for your votes -- and keep on truckin'!