The Record That Changed My Life: Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge Discusses Jeff Buckley's 'Grace'

Jeff Buckley

Grace (1994)

"When I heard Jeff Buckley's Grace for the first time back in 1994 it was a complete sonic revelation. Both ethereal and haunting, this record was a major guidepost in my musical journey."

"Most people equate Jeff with his vocal prowess, which was stunning to say the least, but his guitar playing was equally as compelling. He was able to take a wide variety of musical influences and combine them into something that was very much his own. He appeared to be fearless when it came to breaking new ground as an artist. He made it sound effortless."

"From the intro of 'Mojo Pin' to the final decrescendo of 'Dream Brother,' Grace stands out as one of the most important records of the last 20 years. It will forever define Jeff's legacy."