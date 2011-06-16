Revocation Premiere New Song, "No Funeral," on GuitarWorld.com

Boston-based extreme metal band Revocation will be releasing their new album, Chaos of Forms, on Aug. 16 via Relapse Records. If you can't wait that long, GuitarWorld.com has the exclusive premiere of a brand-new track from the new album, "No Funeral," which you can stream below.

Chaos of Forms is the band's third studio album and the follow-up to 2009's Existence Is Futile. Revocation is on tour in North America now with Forbidden, White Wizzard and Havok.

Guitar World will be speaking with Revocation vocalist/lead guitarist David Davidson next week, so keep your eyes peeled for a full feature on the band in the near future. In the meantime, you can check out the band on Facebook for more info and pre-order Chaos of Formshere.