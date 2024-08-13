“Tim FaceTimed me, saying, ‘I’m doing this cover and there’s a part I can’t get right. I think you would do great with it’”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson called him his favorite new guitar player. But RJ Pasin considers himself a producer more than a guitarist

By
Contributions from
published

After getting clean, Pasin has committed to a formidable work ethic – now he has millions of followers, he’s guested with Bring Me The Horizon, and he’s getting busy with Tim Henson

RJ Pasin
(Image credit: Luma Media)

RJ Pasin has 2.3 million TikTok followers and over 3 million Spotify monthly listeners. He’s heard on ToP 10 sTatues tHat CriEd blood from Bring Me The Horizon’s latest album Post Human: NeX Gen. His recent single/loop, Lobster, earned a Top 20 debut on the Billboard TikTok chart, with over 43 million video views, 20 million streams, and featured everywhere from Sony PlayStation to sports website Bleacher Report. It was followed by a 2.0 remix featuring WesGhost.

The breaking news about Pasin – an accomplished guitarist, producer, songwriter, loop maker and arranger, with equal parts talent, business savvy and drive – is that he’s working on Polyphia’s new album and on Tim Henson’s solo record.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Alison Richter

Alison Richter is a seasoned journalist who interviews musicians, producers, engineers, and other industry professionals, and covers mental health issues for GuitarWorld.com. Writing credits include a wide range of publications, including GuitarWorld.com, MusicRadar.com, Bass Player, TNAG Connoisseur, Reverb, Music Industry News, Acoustic, Drummer, Guitar.com, Gearphoria, She Shreds, Guitar Girl, and Collectible Guitar.

With contributions from