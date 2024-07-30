“The dude is so cracked. He comes up with the most insane sounds you’ve ever heard”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson names his favorite new guitar player

Tim Henson has revealed his favorite new guitar player – and it’s an artist he’s already working with on new Polyphia and solo records.

“My favorite new band is RJ Pasin. He’s not really a band, but more of a producer, guitar player, but he’s awesome, so shoutout RJ,” Henson says in a video interview with Kerrang!

“The dude is so cracked, it’s insane – at sound design, he just comes up with the most insane sounds you’ve ever heard. We were working with him a lot on my solo record, as well as the new Polyphia record, so I’m excited to mash those sounds together.”

Pasin is known for his glitchy approach to guitar playing, chopping up riffs to create a fresh sound that fuses heavy guitars and EDM.

In May, Henson introduced Pasin to his fans via a guitar cover of singer and rapper Tommy Richman's viral hit Million Dollar Baby. In the video, Pasin can be seen wielding a D'Angelico Deluxe Atlantic, with Henson opting for his Ibanez TOD10 signature guitar.

Pasin has been making waves with his latest release, Lobster, which has gone viral on TikTok and clinched the number 18 spot on the Billboard TikTok Chart. He has also worked with Bring Me The Horizon on their track Top 10 Statues That Cried Blood from their seventh studio album Post Human: Nex Gen.

In a 2017 interview with Raver Rafting, Pasin talked about how he started his guitar journey: “I started playing classical piano against my own will at age 5. Somewhere along the line, I picked up guitar because I started to get into heavier music like hardcore and metal. Eventually, I started playing in a post-hardcore band, Murder She Wrote, where I played a synthesizer and guitar at the same time.

Million Dollar Baby with RJ Pasin - YouTube Watch On

“This is when I really started getting into sound design and experimenting with different techniques for our music. I soon realized the sounds I was making on my microcord didn’t even touch what I could be making on my computer, and that’s when I really got into electronic music and branched off on my own to pursue it.”

As for Henson, he recently confirmed that he's behind the guitar-heavy soundtrack of the Netflix movie Ultraman: Rising.