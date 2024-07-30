“The dude is so cracked. He comes up with the most insane sounds you’ve ever heard”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson names his favorite new guitar player

By
published

Henson is working with the guitarist on upcoming Polyphia and solo records

American guitarist Tim Henson of the band Polyphia performs live on stage at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 09, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany
(Image credit: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images)

Tim Henson has revealed his favorite new guitar player – and it’s an artist he’s already working with on new Polyphia and solo records.

“My favorite new band is RJ Pasin. He’s not really a band, but more of a producer, guitar player, but he’s awesome, so shoutout RJ,” Henson says in a video interview with Kerrang!

Janelle Borg
