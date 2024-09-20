“Even for a beginner to pick it up and play it, it almost plays you. I can tell you, it brings power to your hands”: The story of Rory Gallagher’s 1932 National Triolian – the resonator that had all the mojo but not the volume for his raucous live show

By
( )
published

Rory’s battered National Triolian could be seen as the acoustic sibling of his infamously weathered 1961 Strat – though this metal workhorse could howl, too

Rory Gallagher’s 1932 National Triolian Resonator
(Image credit: Future / Joseph Branston)

Fans of Rory’s famous Irish Tour ’74 album – one of the great live rock and blues recordings of our time – will know the National as the guitar used on the track As The Crow Flies, with its metallic yet soulful voice evoking so many of the old blues and roots recordings that inspired Rory growing up.

“I remember Rory picked it up in Denver, and he was particularly after a resonator like the one Scrapper Blackwell played,” Donal Gallagher recalls. Rory himself added more detail about the purchase in a 1977 interview with International Musician, stating that: “I got it from a guy in the States. You get these travelling guitar salesmen going round. I got it for a very reasonable price – about £100.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jamie Dickson
Jamie Dickson

Jamie Dickson is Editor-in-Chief of Guitarist magazine, Britain's best-selling and longest-running monthly for guitar players. He started his career at the Daily Telegraph in London, where his first assignment was interviewing blue-eyed soul legend Robert Palmer, going on to become a full-time author on music, writing for benchmark references such as 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and Dorling Kindersley's How To Play Guitar Step By Step. He joined Guitarist in 2011 and since then it has been his privilege to interview everyone from B.B. King to St. Vincent for Guitarist's readers, while sharing insights into scores of historic guitars, from Rory Gallagher's '61 Strat to the first Martin D-28 ever made.